In last lap, Diana Edulji speaks up, slams CoA

Days before they demit office, the long-standing dispute within the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) is out in the open.

Former India captain Diana Edulji, one of the members of the CoA, has broken her silence to lash out at the two other members, saying she is “not at all happy” with the processes adopted by the committee. “We are not very open, we are seen favouring certain states. That is not the idea of CoA, even today Justice R M Lodha said dilution is too much,” she told The Indian Express.

This was a reference to a remark by Justice (retd) Lodha Friday — whose roadmap set up the CoA — that the reform process has been diluted.

On Thursday, BCCI electoral officer N Gopalswami disqualified nominations from five state associations and three government bodies in the electoral roll for the elections, set to be held in Mumbai on October 23, which will also be the last day for CoA in the office.

Edulji accused her CoA colleagues Vinod Rai and Ravi Thodge of being selective and adopting double standards while dealing with state associations ahead of the elections. “You have banned Manipur because there is an MLA. Then why haven’t you banned DDCA? They too have an MLA there,” Edulji said, referring to the electoral officer’s decision to disqualify Manipur Cricket Association president Rajkumar Imo Singh, who is also a Congress MLA.

Questions have been asked about the eligibility of Delhi’s O P Sharma, a BJP member of the legislative assembly, to continue as treasurer of the state unit arguing that it is not in accordance with the SC-approved amended constitution.

Edulji said her objections were often over-ruled by the two other members of the committee. “Maybe they (referring to CoA members) think of me as, too, junior a person, who doesn’t know much about cricket administration but my views are always in minority. Now 2-1, 2-1, 2-1 is the norm of CoA,” Edulji said.

She also said Rahul Dravid was “misguided” by the management in the conflict of interest row. According to Dravid, he was told by the BCCI that a “leave of absence” from India Cements, where he has been a vice-president for a decade, was enough to take up the new job at National Cricket Academy and that it would free him of conflict of interest. However, after a complaint, he was called by BCCI ethics officer to attend a hearing.

However, Edulji said: “I think he was misguided by the management. I made it very clear whosoever comes in should be cleared by the ethics officer. You can give a timeline to the ethics officer in case of an emergency.”

Earlier this year, with Rai and Edulji having several differences in opinion, the SC had appointed a third member to the CoA to break the impasse over several contentious issues. The court had also asked both Rai and Edulji not to make their differences public.

At The Indian Express Idea Exchange last month, asked about differences with Edulji, Rai had said: “It’s not necessary to be unanimous, you must have healthy discussions and debate. The only objection I have is that it should not come out in the public domain.”