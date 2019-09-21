In a fillip to state units, SC says: ‘Disqualification only for office-bearers’

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that disqualification in state associations’ elections would be restricted only to those who had held the position of office-bearers. The court also allowed the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to go ahead with its election for the post of assistant secretary even though the state body hasn’t registered its new constitution yet. The TNCA election results, however, would be subject to the final order of the Court.

“We direct that disqualification shall be confined only to those who had held the post of ‘Office Bearers’ of the Cricket Associations. This order shall apply to all the States Cricket Association,” a bench of Justice SA Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao stated in its order . With regards to the TNCA election, the court said: “We permit the applicant— TNCA to hold elections to the post of Assistant Secretary.”

Following the order, the TNCA will now hold its executive committee meeting on Monday. The TNCA was one of the associations that had been waiting for order before finalising its constitution. “We are going to go ahead and implement what the court has directed. We are convening our executive committee meeting on September 23. The same day we will take the decision on our constitution and will send it for registration. We will also announce the date of our elections that day,” senior vice-president of the TNCA, PS Raman, a senior advocate, told The Indian Express. As per the court order, notice period might be relaxed at the directions of the amicus curiae.

With the court directing that disqualification “shall be confined only to those who had held the post of office-bearers”, a majority of the CoA’s ‘9+9 advisory’, issued on Monday, will become null and void.

The ‘9+9 advisory’ became a major bone of contention between the CoA and the state associations, as several members wrote to the Committee and amicus curiae PS Narasimha, questioning its authority. The advisory, among others, clubbed an individual’s tenure in the working/managing/executive committee with his/her term as an office-bearer.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) electoral officer, former Chief Election Commissioner, VS Sampath refused to incorporate the advisory into the election procedure as according to him, it went beyond the Supreme Court order. The Cricket Association of Bengal’s electoral officer Sushanta Ranjan Upadhaya, former West Bengal State Election Commissioner, too, decided to ignore it, because the advisory came after the election process was “set in”.

After the court order, a member’s tenure in the working/executive/managing committee could no longer be added to his/her term as an office-bearer. The tenure cap and the cooling-off clause would be applicable solely on the basis of the number of years a person has served as an office-bearer. “It’s a great relief to every state association,” former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah told this paper.

Different interpretations

One interpretation is that, as it restricts disqualification only to those who have served as office-bearers, the CoA directions like no voting rights for members aged 70 years and above would no longer be applicable. Also, members previously disqualified by the CoA directives can be now part of a committee and are eligible to represent their respective associations in the BCCI meetings.

“There are two things basically. What the Court said will not be of direct use if your constitution doesn’t provide for it. If a state association has already passed its constitution at the general body, which specifically prevents certain members from voting in elections, attending meetings etc, they cannot do it unless the association goes back to its general body and modify/amend its constitution. The BCCI, too, will have to go by its constitution, which is already registered,” former Maharashtra Cricket Association president Abhay Apte said.

“At the same time, in the same order, the court also stated, ‘We trust the various associations will comply with the requirements of the BCCI Constitution’, which means, you have to go by the present BCCI constitution. So, there’s no scope that somebody can directly borrow these benefits, but there’s a window and it’s a relief for the associations,” he added.

A senior BCCI official disagreed. “This particular clarification by the court is a judicial order and the constitution will be read with this order till such time that the association proceeds to amend its constitution,” he said. With regards to the CoA’s ‘9+9 advisory’, he said: “Today’s order was necessitated because of the advisory that had been issued, which resulted in everybody going up in arms and a former CEC also criticising the approach.”

Following the order, CAB’s electoral officer stated: “… it is notified that the disqualification applicable to representatives of the Affiliated Members of the CAB, who shall be entitled to attend and vote at the ensuing AGM, shall be confined only to those who had held the post of ‘Office Bearers’ of the CAB.” So the members, disqualified as per the CoA advisory, can now attend the September 28 AGM and vote.