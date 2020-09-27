‘I’m still targeting Tokyo Olympics… once this is all over’: Mary Kom

Mary Kom

Just a few days before the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March, ace boxer Mary Kom, 37, defeated Irish Magno of Philippines to seal her place in the Tokyo Olympics. The six-time world champion and Rajya Sabha MP says she has been training hard at home and wants to train more once the pandemic is past.

What precautions are you taking to stay Covid-free?

I stay at home as far as possible. I hardly meet outsiders.

Have you got yourself tested for Covid-19?

Yes, twice.

What has your routine been like in self-isolation?

My daily routine remained the same. I train twice a day; morning and evening. I do more household work than before. I cook, clean, and spend as much time possible with my children. I have also been participating in online projects, webinars and video shootings sometimes.

I also attended the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

What kind of gloves and mask do you use?

I use what my husband buys for us.

While interacting with people at work, what precautions do you take?

I have been avoiding crowds and visitors. While interacting with people, I make sure I keep a distance. And the mask is a must.

How long have you gone without seeing your family?

I am fortunate that I have been with my family since the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown was implemented.

Do you take any specific precautions while you travel?

Since March, I have cancelled all my travel plans.

How much time do you spend in front of a screen?

I am not sure, but it is definitely much more than earlier. My screen time has increased almost five times.

How do you keep your mind off the pandemic?

I just try and stay busy with various activities, mostly chores and my training.

What is the first thing you want to do when the pandemic is past?

There are a lot of things on my wish list. I am still targeting the Tokyo Olympics, and so the first thing I would do is to get involved in training completely, with as much sparring as possible.

