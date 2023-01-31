scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
‘I’m not broke’: Usain Bolt’s light hearted response to rumors that his bank account has just 12,000 bucks left following fraud case

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt. (Reuters)
With rising rumors that he has only $12,000 left in his account following a fraud case that may have cost him around $12m, Usain Bolt refuted the claims in a light hearted reply, “No, I’m not broke,” Bolt told Jamaica Observer.

“It’s always going to be a sad situation for anybody to lose what they have worked hard for,” the star sprinter said. “That is a sad situation and I am definitely disappointed. I don’t want to say too much but, as we know, from everybody’s standpoint it doesn’t look good. I’ve read a few comments and everybody is confused. I am as confused as the public, but we’ll see what happens.”

He further added, “No, I’m not broke, but it has definitely put a damper on me. It was for my future. Everybody knows I have three kids, I am still looking after my parents, and I still want to live very well.”

What is the case?

Bolt is involved as the highest-profile victim in a three billion dollar fraud case that affected more than 40 clients. According to several reports, the attorneys for Bolt had said that the 12.7 million dollars he had invested in a Stocks and Securities Limited account had dwindled to just 12,000 bucks.

Later the Jamaican sprinter had also stated that he had fired his manager, adding that it was not an amicable split.

“For me it’s tough, but I think the years of competing helped me to understand and just focus,” Bolt had said. “I leave the matter in my lawyers’ hands and I am just trying to focus on my family and try not to think too much about it because it’s a stressful situation.”

Such is the magnitude of the case that the Jamaican government have also asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to assist them with it.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 10:39 IST
Don’t like home sides denying touring teams quality preparation: Ian Healy ahead of India tour

