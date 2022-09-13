scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

“I Think I Should Have a Line”: When Queen Elizabeth II played Bond girl for Olympics 2012 opening ceremony

A sequence that originated from the Buckingham Palace ended up with 007 and the UK monarch parachuting their way to the Olympic stadium.

Daniel Craig as James Bond and the late Queen Elizabeth II in the Danny Boyle skit for the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony. (Screengrab: Olympics/YouTube)

During her lifetime Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 96, had a continued association with the world of sport.

Part of the charm of the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony was the James Bond sketch written by Oscar winning director Danny Boyle. The Slumdog Millionaire director had included a part featuring a double of the queen alongside the then 007, Daniel Craig. A sequence that originated from the Buckingham Palace to the Olympic stadium.

And so when the producers wanted went to the palace to figure out what the queen wears for her double, they were left surprised by her dresser who said that the queen also wanted to be in the video.

Speaking to BBC Radio on Friday, Frank Cottrell-Boyce — who was the writer for the Olympic ceremony, narrated the entire incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

“The queen’s dresser asked, ‘Why are you doing all this?’ And we told her, ‘So we can make it look like the queen.’ So she said: ‘Oh, the queen wants to do it,’” he explained. “She put herself up for that, she wanted to be in the sketch.”

Cottrell-Boyce further added that it was the queen who insisted she have a speaking part, something they hadn’t previously written.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“On the day we were filming, she said to Danny Boyle, ‘I think I should have a line,’” he recalled. “She bagged that. She didn’t have a line in the script.”

Advertisement

And so it happened. As is shown in the video shared by the Olympics YouTube channel with over 60 million views, when Craig reaches the palace in a pre-shot scene ahead of the ceremony in London, the queen greets him, “Good evening, Mister Bond.”

This is followed by the duo leaving the palace, shown boarding a helicopter and parachuting their way to the opening ceremony venue with the 007 theme music in the background.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:15:53 am
Next Story

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning in Gujarat till Sept 16: IMD

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped from previous year

Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped from previous year

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

Premium
Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Modi's birthday
Delhi Confidential

Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Modi's birthday

Premium
'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'
Jairam Thakur interview

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'

Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule carpet
Emmy Awards

Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule carpet

Bezos' Blue Origin rocket crashes after liftoff, none injured

Bezos' Blue Origin rocket crashes after liftoff, none injured

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Police closes in on gangs looking to gain foothold in Mumbai by targeting Bollywood

Police closes in on gangs looking to gain foothold in Mumbai by targeting Bollywood

Know Your City: The beef hub of Chennai – Dadashamakan

Know Your City: The beef hub of Chennai – Dadashamakan

SHO, Maulvi and 30 teens: Meet the team that aided in rescue
Azad Market building collapse

SHO, Maulvi and 30 teens: Meet the team that aided in rescue

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 13: Latest News