‘I grew stronger through the tough times’: Kai Havertz

Germany forward Kai Havertz has played only for London clubs since moving to England. At first it was Chelsea; now it is Arsenal. On Sunday, both sides will meet in the London Derby. Speaking on JioHostar, Havertz discussed his experiences at both clubs.

“When I first arrived in the Premier League after signing for Chelsea in 2020, I did not overthink it. I was young and wanted a new experience. I wanted to leave Germany, test myself, and grow as a player. I thought it might be easier than it turned out to be, but then in my first few games, I realised how intense the league really is,” Havertz said.

“It was during COVID, so without fans, the atmosphere was different, but the pace and physicality were still a shock. For the first few weeks, I questioned if I had made the right choice. I struggled to make an impact and doubted myself. The first four or five months were really tough,” he added.

Havertz urged that he would not have changed anything. “Looking back now, after spending six years in England, I would never change anything that I have done. Even though some things didn’t go as planned and I was not that successful in every moment, for me personally, I would never change anything because it made me the person I am now, the football player I am now. Every struggle and every setback taught me something valuable.”

“I grew stronger through the tough times, and those experiences shaped my character both on and off the pitch. London is my home now, and I am very happy here in this lovely city. I feel settled, I feel loved, and I feel like I belong,” he said.

“A footballer’s career is short, so I want to make the most of it. I want to play as many games as possible and keep improving, and that is why I came to the Premier League because it is the best league in the world. The level here is incredible, any team can beat anyone, and you must be at your best every single game. Doing that every three days makes it even tougher. Over the last six years, I have seen the league get stronger each season. Clubs are spending more, signing better players, and the quality keeps rising. But that’s exactly what you want as a professional: to compete at the highest level against the best players,” he further added.