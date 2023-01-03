scorecardresearch
‘I am embarrassed’: UFC President Dana White apologises after slapping wife in nightclub on new year’s eve

The couple had visited Cabo San Lucas nightclub on the new year's eve with friends but things went south as their argument turned physical.  

Screengrab from footage of Dana White (right) along with his wife Anne at the Cabo San Lucas nightclub. (Reuters)
'I am embarrassed': UFC President Dana White apologises after slapping wife in nightclub on new year's eve
Dana White has issued an apology in public after the video of the UFC President slapping his wife, Anne in the nightclub led to widespread criticism on social media.

“I am one of the guys who says there is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” Dana was quoted by TMZ.

He further added, “This is one of those situations that is horrible. I am embarrassed. We have three kids and since the video popped up, we have shown the kids and we are more focused on our family right now. People are going to have their opinions on this and people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman, ever.”

Dana’s partner, Anne also offered her response, “Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

In 2014, when Baltimore Ravens player Ray Rice had assaulted his fiancé, Dana had been asked to comment on the same. “There’s one thing that you never bounce back from and that’s putting your hands on a woman. Been that way in the UFC since we started here. You don’t bounce back from putting your hands on a woman,”  he had said.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 21:31 IST
