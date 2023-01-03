‘I am embarrassed’: UFC President Dana White apologises after slapping wife in nightclub on new year’s eve

“I am one of the guys who says there is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” Dana was quoted by TMZ.

He further added, “This is one of those situations that is horrible. I am embarrassed. We have three kids and since the video popped up, we have shown the kids and we are more focused on our family right now. People are going to have their opinions on this and people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman, ever.”

Dana’s partner, Anne also offered her response, “Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

The couple had visited Cabo San Lucas nightclub on the new year’s eve with friends but things went south as their argument turned physical.