Hyrox athlete Joanna Wietrzyk who soiled herself in race says backlash was ‘traumatic’ ahead of comeback

Australian Hyrox athlete Joanna Wietrzyk admitted that her actions at the Hyrox race in Beijing in September had put others at risk, but also spoke about how the backlash from social media was “traumatic”. Wietrzyk had gone viral last month after continuing to compete despite soiling herself mid-race. She is now preparing for a comeback to the sport.

In an interview with BCC, Wietrzyk said her judgement had been clouded by her determination to soldier on in the race and win it. Wietrzyk had actually gone on to win the race in a time of 1 hour, 1 minute, 23 seconds.

“It was my decision to continue racing so I take full responsibility for that,” she told BBC. “I didn’t really think about those around me… the decision that I made in hindsight was the wrong decision and I’m truly sorry for everyone that I did affect.”