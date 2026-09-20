How Sonam Maskar’s dad sold land and shop to fuel Asian Games dream

Sonam Maskar (centre), who was part of the Indian trio of rifle shooters that won India's first medal at the Asian Games on Sunday, with her parents. (Special arrangement)

In 2020, when the pandemic raged, Uttam Maruti Maskar was forced to shift from Mumbai to his hometown Kolhapur. His milk supply business had taken a hit, and he had to restart his life in his hometown with just a plot and shop.

His daughter Sonam too had to realign her dream to be an ace shooter. She had to find her own rifle and kit, which was quite expensive. A doting father, Uttam sold his precious belongings—25 cent plot and the shop. The sacrifices were worth it.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old shooter (634.1) played her role in fashioning a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. In the individual segment, she fell behind and ended up sixth. Nonetheless, several time zones away, her father Uttam’s memories rolled back to the hard times they weathered. “When she joined Vedh Rifle and Pistol Shooting Academy, she trained with the academy’s rifle and kit initially. Later in 2022, I got her a new rifle and kit, costing more than five lakhs. I sold one of my shops and a plot at a much cheaper market price,” he recollects to The Indian Express.