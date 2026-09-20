How Sonam Maskar’s dad sold land and shop to fuel Asian Games dream

The pandemic forced the family to leave Mumbai for the hometown, where her father had to sell land to nurture daughter’s ambitions

Written by: Nitin Sharma
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 20, 2026 12:23 PM IST
Sonam Maskar (centre), who was part of the Indian trio of rifle shooters that won India's first medal at the Asian Games on Sunday, with her parents. (Special arrangement)Sonam Maskar (centre), who was part of the Indian trio of rifle shooters that won India's first medal at the Asian Games on Sunday, with her parents. (Special arrangement)
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In 2020, when the pandemic raged, Uttam Maruti Maskar was forced to shift from Mumbai to his hometown Kolhapur. His milk supply business had taken a hit, and he had to restart his life in his hometown with just a plot and shop.

His daughter Sonam too had to realign her dream to be an ace shooter. She had to find her own rifle and kit, which was quite expensive. A doting father, Uttam sold his precious belongings—25 cent plot and the shop. The sacrifices were worth it.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old shooter (634.1) played her role in fashioning a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. In the individual segment, she fell behind and ended up sixth. Nonetheless, several time zones away, her father Uttam’s memories rolled back to the hard times they weathered. “When she joined Vedh Rifle and Pistol Shooting Academy, she trained with the academy’s rifle and kit initially. Later in 2022, I got her a new rifle and kit, costing more than five lakhs. I sold one of my shops and a plot at a much cheaper market price,” he recollects to The Indian Express.

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He considers those as not a sacrifice but responsibility. “We had to sustain the family as well as support her training needs. Whatever I could do for my daughter and family, I did and that was my responsibility. To see her win a medal for India gives us joy and a moment to recall all the sacrifices too,” he added.

Before plunging headlong into shooting, she had played chess at the school level and practised with elder sister Manasi and younger brother Satyajit. “All my three children played chess and Sonam spent her free time playing chess with them,” the father says.

But she opted for shooting at the Tolani College in Andheri after the tenth standard exams. When she took a break to prepare for her twelfth standard exams before the pandemic struck, little did she then know that her trajectory would change. But she barely complained and started training rigorously under Rohit Hawaldar and his wife Radhika Barle Hawaldar at the academy. “There was not a single day when she complained. She only talked about how she is training towards competing in tournaments and winning medals for India,” he recounts.

The progress was steady rather than spectacular. In 2023, Sonam finished seventh in ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon and fourth in the Asian Championships. The following year, she won her first ISSF World Cup medal, a silver in Cairo. Months later, Sonam hauled silver again in the ISSF World Cup in Delhi.

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The recalibration

Coach Rohit reveals the hard yards she put to improve herself. “When Sonam joined our academy, her score used to be mediocre as she had not trained under a professional coach and in a coaching set-up. Her strength was her technical knowledge,” he tells this masthead.

He immediately started working on her posture. “Tuning her body posture, developing her shoulder muscles as well upper body settlement when shooting, took time. We did dry shooting as well as squat shooting to achieve the result. Once she achieved those, it was easier for us to do advanced training programmes. We used to practice 90-120 shots daily. Her father too supported her a lot,” he says.

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On Sunday, Sonam first shot 634.1 in qualification to reach the eight-shooter final. “Her forte is mental strength and a never-say-die attitude. She showed that in the World Cup final in Delhi where she hit a 10.9 at the fag end to make sure that she wins a medal,” he says.

“Today too, she started well in the qualification and maintained her consistency. She did not score below 105 in her last three series to ensure that she finished in top eight and went to the final in good rhythm,” he observes.

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The proud father knows how his daughter will unwind. She would return to the board of 64 pieces. Sonam remembers her scores and her chess matches. Whenever she plays chess with her siblings, she remembers all their past moves. She would play chess or see a chess match and ask her siblings to play when she returns to India,” says Uttam.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nitin Sharma
Nitin Sharma
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Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child. Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships. An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More

 

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