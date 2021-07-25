Social media goes into tizzy after Priya Malik wins gold at World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Updated: July 25, 2021 4:14:33 pm
India’s Priya Malik won the gold medal in the World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday thrashing Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 of Belarus in the 73-kg weight category.
Indian boys are the champions in the world event and on Thursday, in 65-kg category, Varsha won a bronze medal for India beating Turkey’s Duygu Gen.
Priya, 2019 Pune Khelo India and 2019 New Delhi School Games champion did an encore in the 2020 editions.
However, the news sent social media into a tizzy mixing it with the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games. #PriyaMalik was one of the top trends on Twitter.
Priya striking gold broke a day after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg category in Tokyo Olympics.
While a Union minister posted a congratulatory message for the wrestler, many including Bollywood actors, politicians mistook Priya for winning the ‘Olympic’ medal and posted congratulatory messages on social media.
