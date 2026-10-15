‘How long will Mirabai alone keep winning medals?’ Sports minister asks federations

After the Indian contingent returned from the Asian Games with 85 medals, sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya instructed National Sports Federations (NSFs) to “strengthen the pipeline of champions” at an Asian Games review meeting. India finished fourth in the medals table with 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals.

“How long will Mirabai Chanu alone keep winning medals for us? We need to produce 10 more Mirabai Chanus. Every federation must take this responsibility seriously. We have to identify talent, provide the right training and create an environment in which athletes can progress to the highest level,” Mandaviya said.

Mirabai Chanu won India its only weightlifting medal at the recent Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya. It was not just Mirabai’s first medal at the Asian Games, it was also India’s first Asiad medal in weightlifting in 28 years, since Karnam Malleswari’s silver at Bangkok 1998.