How Abhinav Bindra, Yuvraj Singh, Nikhat Zareen reacted to NEET protests

After days of nationwide protests over NEET paper leaks, India’s top athletes, including Abhinav Bindra, Yuvraj Singh, Nikhat Zareen, spoke up on the issue, stressing on the need for “dialogue” and to “work together”. The protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan besides also demanding accountability for the NEET paper leaks earlier. The protests in the national capital had taken a violent turn a few days ago when CJP tried to march to Parliament on July 20.

Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, did not directly mention the protests, but made his stance clear.

“I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them. The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation’s greatest strengths,” Bindra wrote.

“I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come,” Bindra added.

On Tuesday, boxer Nikhat Zareen had asked the government to listen to the protestors.

“Students are the future. Listen before they stop speaking. Nations don’t grow by silencing questions. They grow by answering them. Dialogue safeguards tomorrow. That is democracy,” she wrote on X.

On his Instagram Stories, World Cup winning cricketer cricketer Yuvraj Singh also urged for dialogue.

Story continues below this ad

“To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let’s come together to build communities of care, opportunity, and hope. Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India’s future.”

Earlier, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker had also spoken up through a social media post for the youngsters hitting the streets.

Here’s what Bhaker wrote: “At this point, it’s about the lives of the future of our nation. It’s about us. I am a student, and at one point, we all were students. Every child deserves access to education, safety, and a fair chance at life. These are not privileges—they are fundamental rights.

“The students and children who lost their lives were meant to be the future of our country. Their dreams, their potential, and their futures should have been protected. This is not about promoting or opposing any political party. It is about speaking up for what truly matters—education, the environment, safety, and accountability. These issues affect every one of us, regardless of our beliefs.

Story continues below this ad

“I take immense pride in representing my country. That is why it is deeply heartbreaking to see the students suffer like this. We owe them more. We owe every child a future where they can learn, grow, and dream without fear.”