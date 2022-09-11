scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Horse bred by Queen Elizabeth wins race in Baltimore

The queen died on Thursday aged 96 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, with jockey Forest Boyce, rallies from sixth place to win by a half-length at Pimlico on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Baltimore. (Source : AP)

A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth won a race in the American city of Baltimore on Saturday, two days after the British monarch died following a reign spanning seven decades.

West Newton, a six-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length, his fourth victory in 19 races. The queen died on Thursday aged 96 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland.

Horse racing was the queen’s passion and she was a regular race-goer as well as an owner and breeder of racing stock.
British horse racing will resume on Sunday after all meetings were suspended for two days as a mark of respect. Racing has been cancelled on Sept. 19, the day of the queen’s funeral.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 05:21:04 pm
Next Story

‘The Many Lives of Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna’: Book tells life story of Carnatic music genius

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Premium
Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour
Express Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour

Premium
Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry
Asia Cup final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

The British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
ICYMI

The British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category
JEE Advanced 2022

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 11: Latest News