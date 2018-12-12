Hockey World Cup 2018: How Romelu Lukaku and Co. inspired France hockey team’s strategy

Like many, Jeroen Delmee too watched Belgium’s breathtaking counterattack against Japan in the World Cup on loop. But unlike most, it wasn’t to admire Romelu Lukaku’s dummy or Nacer Chadli’s cool finish. Instead, the French hockey coach was stunned at the way the support cast created space for the rest to take lead. “They, of course, had very high standards of counterattacks…but then you look at how they create space for one another…phew!” Delmee shakes his head in disbelief.

By the time he returned to the training ground a few days later, Delmee had already designed patterns in his head, which his players had to follow. He was humble enough to realize that France’s semiprofessional players lacked the technical ability to replicate the move. “So we looked at how they created space and used the lines to attack,” he says. “I think that can be learnt. You see similar patterns in hockey.”

And you see a trace of it in the way France have played, too. More than what they have done with the ball, it’s the behaviour of the players elsewhere on the pitch that has made France a tough team to crack.

The manner in which the world’s 20th ranked side has created, and used, space has been a revelation to many.

Delmee isn’t the first hockey coach to borrow an idea from football. And he won’t be the last to do that either – there has been a constant exchange of ideas between the two structurally similar sports since the 70s. But the legendary Netherlands midfielder, who has been in charge of minnows France for a year, has used a tiny aspect of one move to design his team’s pattern.

In many ways, it’s typical Delmee. As a player, too, he was always a step ahead of the game – urging his teammates to find and move into empty spaces. “I think a lot of coaches look at what’s happening with or around the ball. (But) I look at what’s happening without the ball. I look at how teams react to a pass we play, I try to think of ways to put them in situations where they have to take decisions that they don’t like to,” he says.

France’s surprise run into the quarterfinals isn’t by chance. Delmee and his team of assistants have spent hours designing it. Delmee, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has prepared a dossier on each and every player in this World Cup along with his assistant Aymeric Bergamo. “We go into details like how to defend against a player like (Argentina’s) Lucas Villa? How do they prepare for a free-hit from 25 yards. There is always a purpose for something that people do. And I get into every detail possible,” he says.

Obsession with detail

It’s this obsession with detail that helped Delmee create an impact as the assistant coach of Belgium. He played a role in lifting the team from obscurity and converted into one of the best in the world. Now, his challenge is to make something similar happen in France.

But his task isn’t easy. Like the French players, who play the sport part-time, Delmee too isn’t employed full time by the French federation. He continues to be the head coach of Dutch club side Tilburg and trains the entire team together once a month. “One of my assistants is in Belgium so we have one group in Brussels. Another coach is from Paris so we have one group training there. I go to the Brussels group since Paris is too far for me. Once a month we have common camp,” he says.

Delmee knows no amount of dossiers will help his side beat Australia, whom they meet in the World Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. “I think everyone saw what we can do. If we can run into empty spaces, then with our speed, we can trouble them.”