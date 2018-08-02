Women’s Hockey World Cup: India captain Rani Rampal asks fans for support ahead of quarterfinal clash

Follow Us:
India entered the quarterfinals of the Women's Hockey World Cup after registering a massive 3-0 victory over Italy in their previous clash.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 2, 2018 8:36:39 am
India Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal asked fans to give their full support to the team ahead of the quarterfinal clash against Ireland on Thursday. In a video uploaded on the official Twitter account of Hockey India, Rampal said, “Women’s Hockey team has reached the World Cup Quarterfinals with the support of all the fans. We will face Ireland in the quarters on Thursday at 10:30 PM IST. So, please all of you watch the match and support us.”

She further said that all the players will give their all on the field to make it into the semifinals. “We need your support and blessings. On the ground, each player will give their 100 percent, but you guys please give us your 100 percent support outside the ground,” she said.

“We all will make you feel proud in tomorrow’s game. Keep supporting India. Jai Hind,” the forward added.

India will look to surpass Irish test to secure their first World Cup semi-final spot in 44 years. The last time India made it into the top four of the Women’s Hockey World Cup was back in 1974 in Mandelieu, France, where they eventually finished in the fourth position. India have lost their two previous encounters against Ireland, who have topped Pool B in this year’s tournament and are likely to pose a difficult challenge for the Eves in the quarters.

