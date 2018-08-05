Follow Us:
Sunday, August 05, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • Part-time players, second-lowest ranked side, World Cup finalists: Ireland’s incredible underdog story

Part-time players, second-lowest ranked side, World Cup finalists: Ireland’s incredible underdog story

Ireland's journey to the final, cited by many as one of the greatest underdog stories in the world of sports, comes to a compelling conclusion when they face seven-time champions Netherlands in the final.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 5, 2018 5:43:56 pm
So low were Ireland’s chances at the tournament that the team had made hotel bookings only until the quarterfinals of the tournament. (Source: AP)
Related News

Ireland will face seven-time champions Netherlands in the final of the 2018 Women’s Hockey World Cup. This is the first time ever that an Irish team has reached the final of any hockey world cup and it was also the team’s first appearance in 16 years at the tournament. So low were their chances at the tournament that the team had made hotel bookings only until the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Ireland were ranked 16 at the start of the tournament. Never before have a team so lowly ranked made it to the final of a major hockey tournament, whether it be the Olympics, the World Cup, or the Euros for which Ireland are eligible. It was reported in the Irish Times that the players had to pay 550 Euros each for playing in the team.

The squad is made up largely of amateur players with the likes of Anna O’Flanagan, who scored for Ireland in the semi-final, Nikki Evans and Chloe Watkins all having to put their other full-time jobs on hold for playing in the tournament.

There was good reason for Ireland to not plan beyond the quarter-final stage; the team have ever reached a semi-final at the World Cup. But on August 3 they managed to book their place in the final four by beating India on shootouts. Another shootout came, this time against Spain and once again, Ireland came out on top. “I’ve been asking the Dutch for three years for a bloody game and they won’t bloody play us, so they don’t have a choice now,” Ireland coach Graham Shaw joked after the match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 