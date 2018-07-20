Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Teams, Time Table: Full schedule of Women’s Hockey World Cup

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Teams, Time Table: India will start their World Cup campaign against hosts England. An upbeat Indian team is set to take on hosts England in its opening match of the Women’s Hockey World Cup here tomorrow. Grouped in Pool B, India will take on world number 16 Ireland on July 26 followed by world number 7 USA on July 29, apart from facing the Olympic champions in their home ground on the opening day of the prestigious tournament.
Pool A: China, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea
Pool B: England, India, USA, Ireland
Pool C: Germany, South Africa, Argentina, Spain
Pool D: Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Belgium
Schedule:
Group Stage:
Saturday, July 21
4.30 pm: Germany vs South Africa
6.30 pm: England vs India
10.30 pm: USA vs Ireland
12.30 am: Australia vs Japan
Sunday, July 22
3.30 pm: China vs Italy
5.30 pm: Argentina vs Spain
9.30 pm: Netherlands vs South Korea
11.30 pm: New Zealand vs Belgium
Tuesday, July 24
5.00 pm: Japan vs New Zealand
7.00 pm: Australia vs Belgium
Wednesday, July 25
10.30 pm: Germany vs Argentina
12.30 pm: USA vs England
Thursday, July 26
4.30 pm: Spain vs South Africa
6.30 pm: India vs Ireland
Friday, July 27
10.30 pm: China vs Netherlands
12.30 pm: South Korea vs Italy
Saturday, July 28
4.30 pm: Spain vs Germany
6.30 pm: Argentina vs South Africa
10.30 pm: Japan vs Belgium
12.30 am: New Zealand vs Australia
Sunday, July 29
3.30 pm: South Korea vs China
5.30 pm: Netherlands vs Italy
9.30 pm: India vs USA
11.30 pm: England vs Ireland
Cross-overs
Monday, July 30:
10.30 pm: 2C vs 3D
12.45 am: 2D vs 3C
Tuesday, July 31:
10.30 pm: 2A vs 3B
12.45 am: 2B vs 3A
Quarter-finals
Wednesday, August 1:
10.30 pm: 1C vs winner 2nd crossover
12.45 am: 1D vs winner 1st crossover
Thursday, August 2:
10.30 pm: 1A vs winner 4th crossover
12.35 am: 1B vs winner 3rd crossover
Semi-final
Saturday, August 4
6.30 pm: Semi-final 1
9.00 pm: Semi-final 2
August 5
6.30 pm: Bronze Medal
9.00 pm: Final
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App