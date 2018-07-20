Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Teams, Time Table: Full schedule of Women’s Hockey World Cup

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018: India’s first match will be against hosts England. Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018: India’s first match will be against hosts England.

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Teams, Time Table: India will start their World Cup campaign against hosts England. An upbeat Indian team is set to take on hosts England in its opening match of the Women’s Hockey World Cup here tomorrow. Grouped in Pool B, India will take on world number 16 Ireland on July 26 followed by world number 7 USA on July 29, apart from facing the Olympic champions in their home ground on the opening day of the prestigious tournament.

Pool A: China, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea

Pool B: England, India, USA, Ireland

Pool C: Germany, South Africa, Argentina, Spain

Pool D: Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Belgium

Schedule:

Group Stage:

Saturday, July 21

4.30 pm: Germany vs South Africa

6.30 pm: England vs India

10.30 pm: USA vs Ireland

12.30 am: Australia vs Japan

Sunday, July 22

3.30 pm: China vs Italy

5.30 pm: Argentina vs Spain

9.30 pm: Netherlands vs South Korea

11.30 pm: New Zealand vs Belgium

Tuesday, July 24

5.00 pm: Japan vs New Zealand

7.00 pm: Australia vs Belgium

Wednesday, July 25

10.30 pm: Germany vs Argentina

12.30 pm: USA vs England

Thursday, July 26

4.30 pm: Spain vs South Africa

6.30 pm: India vs Ireland

Friday, July 27

10.30 pm: China vs Netherlands

12.30 pm: South Korea vs Italy

Saturday, July 28

4.30 pm: Spain vs Germany

6.30 pm: Argentina vs South Africa

10.30 pm: Japan vs Belgium

12.30 am: New Zealand vs Australia

Sunday, July 29

3.30 pm: South Korea vs China

5.30 pm: Netherlands vs Italy

9.30 pm: India vs USA

11.30 pm: England vs Ireland

Cross-overs

Monday, July 30:

10.30 pm: 2C vs 3D

12.45 am: 2D vs 3C

Tuesday, July 31:

10.30 pm: 2A vs 3B

12.45 am: 2B vs 3A

Quarter-finals

Wednesday, August 1:

10.30 pm: 1C vs winner 2nd crossover

12.45 am: 1D vs winner 1st crossover

Thursday, August 2:

10.30 pm: 1A vs winner 4th crossover

12.35 am: 1B vs winner 3rd crossover

Semi-final

Saturday, August 4

6.30 pm: Semi-final 1

9.00 pm: Semi-final 2

August 5

6.30 pm: Bronze Medal

9.00 pm: Final

