scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Women’s Hockey: India begin Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India are grouped in Pool B along with Chile, Japan and South Africa. The other teams in the fray are Ireland, Italy, Korea and Spain, who are grouped in Pool A.

India played four practice matches -- three against Spain and one against Ireland -- in the build-up to the tournament. (FILE)

The Savita Punia-led Indian women’s hockey team will have an eye on the Hockey Pro League qualification as the side open its campaign against Chile in the Nation’s Cup.

The eight-team tournament brings in a system of promotion-relegation, where the champions will be promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League, a key tournament ahead of the upcoming Asian Games next year and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“It will be crucial for us to start on a winning note. This is an important tournament for us and starting well will help us gain the right momentum,” Savita, who was awarded the FIH women’s goalkeeper of the year for 2021-22, said.

India are grouped in Pool B along with Chile, Japan and South Africa. The other teams in the fray are Ireland, Italy, Korea and Spain, who are grouped in Pool A.

“Every match in this tournament will be hard-fought as every single team would want to make it to the FIH Hockey Pro League.

“We can’t take any team lightly and as I said, the focus will be on ourselves and the process we have been practicing,” Savita said.

Riding on the confidence from a good show at the CWG, where the team bagged a bronze medal, India will be vying to start their campaign with a win. India played four practice matches — three against Spain and one against Ireland — in the build-up to the tournament.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Our focus will be on ourselves and ensuring we play to our potential. In the match against Ireland, we had goals from Beauty Dungdung, Neha, Gurjit, Sangita and Navneet. It’s always a good sign to have different goal scorers and shows the variety we bring in our attack,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres
Advertisement

In their second pool B match on December 12, India will take on their Asian nemesis Japan, against whom they lost the 2018 Asian Games final. In their concluding league match on December 14, they will play South Africa while the knockout matches will be played on December 16 and 17.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 03:09:36 pm
Next Story

Brittney Griner back in US for first time in 10 months

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 10: Latest News
close