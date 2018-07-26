Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Points Table: Hockey World Cup team standings, rankings

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Points Table: Hockey World Cup team standings, rankings

Women's Hockey World Cup 2018 Points Table Team Standings: Hockey World Cup in London.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 26, 2018 6:47:28 pm
Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Points Table: The matches are being held at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Related News

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Points Table: The 14th edition of the Women’s Hockey World Cup started on July 21, 2018. The matches are being held at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. This is the first time the World Cup is being hosted in England. The Netherlands are the most successful team having won the title seven times.

India are clubbed in Pool B alongwith hosts England, Ireland, and the United States. Their first match was a pulsating 1-1 draw against hosts England. Despite England doing most of the attacking, India took the lead in the second quarter. England could equalise only towards the dying minutes of the match.

POOL A: 

Pos  Team  Pld  W D L  GF  GA  GD Pts
 1 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 7 0 +7 3 Quarter-finals
 2 Italy 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 Playoffs
 3 China 1 0 0 1 0 0 -3 0 Playoffs
 4 South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0 Eliminated

POOL B:

Pos  Team  Played  Won  Drawn Lost  GF  GA  GD Pts
 1 Ireland 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 Quarter-finals
 2 England 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 Playoffs
 3 India 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Playoffs
 4 United States 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 Eliminated

POOL C:

Pos  Team  Played  Won  Drawn Lost  GF  GA  GD Pts
 1 Germany 2 2 0 0 6 3 +3 6 Quarter-Finals
 2 Argentina 2 1 0 1 8 5 +3 3 Playoffs
 3 South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 1 -2 0 Playoffs
 4 Spain 1 0 0 1 2 4 -4 0 Eliminated

POOL D:

Pos  Team  Pld.  W  D L  GF  GA  GD Pts
 1 Australia 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 Quarter-finals
 2 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 Playoffs
 3 Japan 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 Playoffs
 4 Belgium 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 Eliminated

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 