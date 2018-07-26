Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Points Table: Hockey World Cup team standings, rankings

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Points Table: The matches are being held at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) The matches are being held at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Points Table: The 14th edition of the Women’s Hockey World Cup started on July 21, 2018. The matches are being held at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. This is the first time the World Cup is being hosted in England. The Netherlands are the most successful team having won the title seven times.

India are clubbed in Pool B alongwith hosts England, Ireland, and the United States. Their first match was a pulsating 1-1 draw against hosts England. Despite England doing most of the attacking, India took the lead in the second quarter. England could equalise only towards the dying minutes of the match.

POOL A:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 7 0 +7 3 Quarter-finals 2 Italy 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 Playoffs 3 China 1 0 0 1 0 0 -3 0 Playoffs 4 South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0 Eliminated

POOL B:

Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Ireland 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 Quarter-finals 2 England 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 Playoffs 3 India 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Playoffs 4 United States 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 Eliminated

POOL C:

Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Germany 2 2 0 0 6 3 +3 6 Quarter-Finals 2 Argentina 2 1 0 1 8 5 +3 3 Playoffs 3 South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 1 -2 0 Playoffs 4 Spain 1 0 0 1 2 4 -4 0 Eliminated

POOL D:

Pos Team Pld. W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Australia 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 Quarter-finals 2 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 Playoffs 3 Japan 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 Playoffs 4 Belgium 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 Eliminated

