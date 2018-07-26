Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Points Table: Hockey World Cup team standings, rankings

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018 Points Table: The 14th edition of the Women’s Hockey World Cup started on July 21, 2018. The matches are being held at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London. This is the first time the World Cup is being hosted in England. The Netherlands are the most successful team having won the title seven times.
India are clubbed in Pool B alongwith hosts England, Ireland, and the United States. Their first match was a pulsating 1-1 draw against hosts England. Despite England doing most of the attacking, India took the lead in the second quarter. England could equalise only towards the dying minutes of the match.
POOL A:
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|+7
|3
|Quarter-finals
|2
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|Playoffs
|3
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|Playoffs
|4
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|Eliminated
POOL B:
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ireland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|Quarter-finals
|2
|England
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Playoffs
|3
|India
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Playoffs
|4
|United States
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Eliminated
POOL C:
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|6
|Quarter-Finals
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|3
|Playoffs
|3
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|Playoffs
|4
|Spain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-4
|0
|Eliminated
POOL D:
|Pos
|Team
|Pld.
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|4
|Quarter-finals
|2
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|3
|Playoffs
|3
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Playoffs
|4
|Belgium
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Eliminated
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App