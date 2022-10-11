WATCH: Darshan Gaonkar’s never seen before penalty shootout goal in National Games Hockey bronze medal match

All of 21 years old, Darshan Gaonkar became Maharashtra’s hero as he scored the winning penalty in the shootout against Haryana for the bronze medal match at the 2022 National Games.

With the scores level 2-2 and Maharashtra left with one take, Gaonkar began his run from the mark with the ball controlled atop on his blade, ran towards the goalkeeper and chipped it over him for a winner. Here, have a look at it.

Earlier the two teams played a 2-2 draw over the four quarters. While Maharashtra had been surprised by Uttar Pradesh in their semifinal match, Haryana had lost to Karnataka for the gold medal match.

Post the game, Maharashtra have maintained their position second in the medals tally with 38 golds and 137 overall, more than any other state. Haryana are third with 34 golds and 105 overall.

Services lead the tally with 56 golds and a overall haul of 120.