Friday, July 08, 2022

Watch: Chilean player proposes to boyfriend after scoring a goal in Women’s Hockey World Cup

Francisca Tala, who scored the solitary goal against the defending champions proposed to her boyfriend after the match.

By: Sports Desk |
July 8, 2022 2:08:25 pm
Francisca Tala (left), who scored the solitary goal against the defending champions proposed to her boyfriend. (screengrab)

Netherland might have won the match to top Pool A in the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, but it is Chile, who won the hearts of the spectators.

Francisca Tala, who scored the solitary goal against the defending champions proposed to her boyfriend.

Tala, a doctor from Santiago, had made a pre-match bet with the Chilean team that if she scored against the Dutch, she would marry her boyfriend.

“I made a bet with all the girls,” she said, “that if I scored a goal against the Netherlands I would have to marry my boyfriend. Yes, he is very happy. He said yes.”

In Chile’s first-ever World Cup, they will now play in the cross-overs last 16.

If they would manage to beat Belgium, they will set another date of destiny against the Dutch in front of 10,000 fans at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam.

“We are the surprise of the tournament,” added Tala, who plays for Alumni Sports Club and has over 130 caps for Chile.

“This is a dream for us and every moment is amazing. It’s the best moment in our hockey lives.”

Chile has been the fairytale story of this World Cup after Ireland’s exploits in 2018.

