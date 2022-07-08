Watch: Chilean player proposes to boyfriend after scoring a goal in Women’s Hockey World Cup

Netherland might have won the match to top Pool A in the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, but it is Chile, who won the hearts of the spectators.

CHILE SCORE AGAINST NETHERLANDS! 🤯 Look at the celebrations of the players, coach and fans 🤣 Playing for a nation and shocking the world ♥️🇨🇱 #HWC2022 | @chile_hockey | @watchdothockey App 📲 pic.twitter.com/gSraJ4kXPv — Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) July 6, 2022

Francisca Tala, who scored the solitary goal against the defending champions proposed to her boyfriend.

Tala, a doctor from Santiago, had made a pre-match bet with the Chilean team that if she scored against the Dutch, she would marry her boyfriend.

"I made a bet with the girls that if I made a goal against the Netherlands, I had to marry my boyfriend." "He said yes!" 💍 This interview with @chile_hockey's Francisca Tala is everything 🤣🙌 #HWC2022 pic.twitter.com/qVI0QcEhvC — Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) July 6, 2022

“I made a bet with all the girls,” she said, “that if I scored a goal against the Netherlands I would have to marry my boyfriend. Yes, he is very happy. He said yes.”

The nation's pride 🇨🇱😊 The first time the Chilean national anthem has been heard at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup! ¡Vamos! 👏#HWC2022 | @FIH_Hockey | @hockeychiledam pic.twitter.com/XT1IuRbNC5 — Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) July 2, 2022

In Chile’s first-ever World Cup, they will now play in the cross-overs last 16.

If they would manage to beat Belgium, they will set another date of destiny against the Dutch in front of 10,000 fans at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam.

“We are the surprise of the tournament,” added Tala, who plays for Alumni Sports Club and has over 130 caps for Chile.

“This is a dream for us and every moment is amazing. It’s the best moment in our hockey lives.”

Chile has been the fairytale story of this World Cup after Ireland’s exploits in 2018.