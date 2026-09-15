Warring factions should solve the mess amicably, Ministry on Hockey India mess

The Sports Minister had met the HI brass after the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands where the men's team finished a disappointing eighth while the women did marginally better to end fifth. (File)

The infighting between two factions of Hockey India has caught the eyes of Sports Ministry. The ministry will wait for the warring factions to solve their differences before thinking of an intervention.

Two factions led by HI president Dilip Tirkey and secretary general Bholanath Singh has been locked in an impasse ever since the body was criticised for changing the national teams’ jersey colour from blue to saffron before the recent World Cup.

While Tirkey has maintained that he was not consulted before the decision, the decision was widely criticised by fans and former players.

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On Saturday, Tirkey stripped Director Genreal RK Srivastava of all his powers citing a trip to the World Cup last month, the selection of a saffron jersey, a lack of disciplinary action over players’ misconduct on the South Africa tour last December, and the “unavailability” of ICC/POSH records in a case involving a federation staffer.