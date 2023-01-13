Virat Kohli wishes Indian men’s hockey team good luck ahead of the Hockey World Cup opener

Indian star batter Virat Kohli has wished the Indian men’s hockey team good luck ahead of the Hockey World Cup being held in Orissa.

Kohli through his Twitter account sent his wishes. The 34-year-old wrote,”My best wishes to our Indian men’s hockey team for the World Cup. Go and enjoy yourself, we all are backing you. Good luck. 🇮🇳💪.”

In addition to that former Indian player Gautham Gambir too wished the side luck through a tweet , “My Hockey, my pride! Let’s go India! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 ”

Hosts India will kick off their campaign against Spain in group D. Along with India and Spain the group consists of England and Wales.

Prior to the World Cup Harmanpreet downplayed the over-reliance on him for goals – especially from penalty corners – but Reid was more forthright about it. “I would be lying if I say that there isn’t pressure on him. We have been spending a lot of time on our variations and making sure that we can deflect some of the pressure from Harman,” he said.

In Tokyo where the side Bronze medal it was these little things that pushed India onto the podium. And consequently, for the first time in decades, India will go into a World Cup with two welcome firsts – as an Olympic medallist and with the same coach. The first underlines the country’s rise in world hockey while the second points to one of the reasons that led to it – stability.