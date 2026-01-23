How toxic air is impacting India’s athletes: 2023 Jr WC team captain recalls her ordeal, ‘Developed breathing problems, persistent coughing, throat infections and allergies’

Preeti Panchal who was the captain of India’s hockey team at the 2023 Junior World Cup, talks about how she struggled with breathing issues, persistent coughing, throat infections and allergies due to the rising pollution level.

google-preferred-btn
Preeti Panchal Toxic airPreeti Panchal talks about how pollution has a direct impact on their training with running becoming harder, breathing becoming laboured, and many of the hockey players developing allergies. (Hockey India)

The window for athletes to train is shrinking in and around the National Capital Region because of toxic air in winter and searing summers. As the country makes a pitch for the 2036 Olympics, The Indian Express spoke to coaches and athletes from a wide range of sports — boxing, wrestling, athletics and para-athletics, cycling, shooting, hockey and also experts — on the impact of the conditions on health and training. International badminton stars, in Delhi last week for the India Open, have complained to the International Olympic Committee about the air pollution, and have cited health concerns

Preeti Panchal writes:

This happened some time ago. During a routine training session, I was chasing the ball at my usual pace when, all of a sudden, my breathing became unusually heavy. Within moments, it turned into a harsh bout of coughing, and the breathlessness kept getting worse. I had never experienced anything like it before, and for a while, I could not understand what was happening to my body.

A visit to the doctor brought some clarity. He explained that I had developed a respiratory condition triggered by air pollution in Sonepat, where I train at the Sports Authority of India centre. Sonepat, much like nearby Delhi, suffers from extremely poor air quality during the winter months. To make matters worse, there is a rice factory close to our training facility, and the dust from it constantly hangs in the air.

What followed was a difficult six-month period. I struggled with breathing issues, persistent coughing, throat infections and allergies. I would start to feel better for a few days, only to fall sick again, trapped in a frustrating cycle. Medication eventually helped, and I am much better now, but even today there are days when breathing does not come easily. And then, there’s severe itching when I start to sweat while playing.

Also Read | Toxic air wake-up call: Biggest limiter is I can’t do strenuous training because my lungs are going to be impacted, writes Tejaswin Shankar

Pollution has a direct impact on our training. Running becomes harder, breathing becomes laboured, and many of us develop allergies. When you are unable to breathe properly, you are forced to cut short your playing time, no matter how motivated you are. In winter, warm-ups take longer and our practice sessions stretch to two or two-and-a-half hours. In summer, sessions are shorter, but we are given breaks in between to recover.

While I am not scared that my long-term growth will be affected, I believe we learn to manage and adapt, better conditions would certainly help us perform at a higher level.

Another concern is the condition of our turf. Due to the surrounding dust, it deteriorates quickly and becomes slippery, leading to frequent injuries. Regular cleaning could go a long way in preventing this and ensuring player safety.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Coughing, vomiting, relocating: Air pollution takes toll on Indian athletes as foreign players flag

I have experienced training in Bangalore as well, and the difference is striking. The weather there is far more balanced. Not too hot, not too cold, which allows us to train longer and better. In such conditions, if a player comfortably plays for 10 minutes, she can push himself to 12. In Sonepat, we often have to limit ourselves — if we have to be on the field for 10 minutes, we’ll somehow manage that but can’t think of going beyond that by putting extra effort.

We manage, but with cleaner air and better facilities, we could do so much more.

(Preeti Panchal was the captain of India’s hockey team at the 2023 Junior World Cup. She spoke to Mihir Vasavda)

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Shashi Tharoor
Saraswati puja, Friday namaz converge at Bhojshala, under shadow of heavy security
Since the early 2000s, various right-wing groups have been seeking the closure of the mosque, a ban on Friday namaz there, and the installation of a Saraswati idol in the complex.
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Border 2 review
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Trump NATO
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Advertisement
Jan 23: Latest News