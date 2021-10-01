SV Sunil, Asian Games gold medallist, retires from international hockey

SV Sunil, who played as a forward for the India men’s field hockey team, announced his retirement from international hockey on Friday.

The 32-year-old, who made his senior international debut in 2007, represented India during the 2012 London Olympics and won silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. He was also a part of the gold medal-winning side at the 2014 Asian Games and the bronze medal-winning team at the 2018 Asian Games.

“Not saying goodbye, but see you later,” he wrote on Twitter.

“My body says I can still do it, my heart says go for it, but my mind says: Time to take a break. More than 14 years after I wore India colours for the first time, I’ve decided to make myself unavailable for the national camp which begins next week,” said the statement.

“I will be lying to everyone, including myself, if I say I’m happy man. I always dreamt of helping my team to the podium at the Olympics and that would be the final hurrah. Unfortunately it was not to be. That my teammates won the bronze medal is a special feeling, epic truly, even if it’s tinged with some sadness personally. But I know, this is the right decision.”

“I will continue to be available to play the shorter form of the game and be involved with Indian hockey in any capacity the Hockey India wants me to,” he concluded.

Sunil scored 72 goals in 264 appearances for the national team.

Earlier on Thursday, Olympic bronze medallists Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra also announced their retirement from international hockey.