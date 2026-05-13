Sreejesh says stint with jr hockey team was ended to make way for foreign coach

Former double Olympic medalist India goalie PR Sreejesh on Wednesday said that his stint as coach of the junior men’s hockey team was seemingly coming to an end after just 1.5 years. The reason behind his removal, he stated, was because of the appointment of a foreign coach.

“It’s seems like My coaching career comes to an end after 1.5 years, during which we played 5 tournaments and secured 5 podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal. I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances. But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach,” Sreejesh posted on X on Wednesday.