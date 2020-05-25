Sports fraternity mourns the loss of Balbir Singh Sr, remembers ‘unforgettable contribution towards Indian hockey’

Balbir Singh Sr passed away on Monday after suffering three cardiac arrests in the treatment. (Balbir Singh Sr/family) Balbir Singh Sr passed away on Monday after suffering three cardiac arrests in the treatment. (Balbir Singh Sr/family)

One of India’s greatest hockey players Balbir Singh Sr died on Monday after suffering two cardiac arrests and being in the hospital for over two weeks. The legend was 95 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist was in a semi-comatose state since 18 May and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever.

One of the country’s most accomplished athletes, the iconic centre-forward was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history. His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

The sporting world woke up to the sad news and moaned the loss of the iconic hockey player. Here are some of the reactions:

Saddened to hear of the demise of one of India’s most celebrated Olympians, Balbir Singh Sr. Athletes and role models such as him come very rarely, and it was an honour to know him, and I hope his example will continue to inspire athletes from around the world! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 25, 2020

Triple-Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Senior breathed his last at a Mohali hospital on Monday morning. Senior’s longtime friend SD Gupta confirmed the new of his death. 96-year-old Senior was admitted in a Mohali hospital earlier this month. @IndianExpress — Nitin Sharma (@Nitinsharma631) May 25, 2020

IOA mourns the passing of legendary Balbir Singh Sr. In his demise Indian sports has lost one of its most revered Hockey stalwarts and an iconic #Olympian Balbir ji will always remain alive in our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. #RIP💙 #TeamIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MqjXQ2pfzT — NOC India (@WeAreTeamIndia) May 25, 2020

#BalBirSingh ji- A True Giant and a half in his field. Hockey legend out and out. Condolences 🙏 #BalbirSinghSenior pic.twitter.com/4xClWGmhkT — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 25, 2020

Hockey India extends its condolences to fans, friends and family of the 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Padma Shri Awardee, Balbir Singh Sr.🙏#IndiaKaGame #RIP @BalbirSenior — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 25, 2020

Pained to learn about the passing of our three times Olympic Gold medalist and legend Balbir Singh Senior sir this morning. His contribution towards Indian hockey is unforgettable. He will continue to inspire our generations to come. My deepest condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/8qcIuHe9vW — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) May 25, 2020

I was rather shocked to hear the news of legendary Olympian Balbir Singh Sr untimely demise. My heart felt condolences to his family. I pray that the almighty gives his family the strength to withstand this tragic moment. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ynp8LXG1UV — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) May 25, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Balbir Singh Sr ji. An athlete par excellence and a role model beyond words! His bestowed hands may strengthen my passions more. My condolences to his family, friends and fans!#balbirsingh #Balbirhockey pic.twitter.com/figkm8ibBW — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) May 25, 2020

End of an era in Hockey as our very dear and respected @BalbirSenior passed way. He was a legend. Condolences to the family in this hour of loss. RIP Sir.@TheHockeyIndia @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/vUnM5XleLu — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) May 25, 2020

