Monday, May 25, 2020
Sports fraternity mourns the loss of Balbir Singh Sr, remembers ‘unforgettable contribution towards Indian hockey’

The sporting world woke up to the sad news and moaned the loss of the iconic hockey player.

Balbir Singh Sr passed away on Monday after suffering three cardiac arrests in the treatment. (Balbir Singh Sr/family)

One of India’s greatest hockey players Balbir Singh Sr died on Monday after suffering two cardiac arrests and being in the hospital for over two weeks. The legend was 95 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist was in a semi-comatose state since 18 May and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever.

One of the country’s most accomplished athletes, the iconic centre-forward was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history. His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

The sporting world woke up to the sad news and moaned the loss of the iconic hockey player. Here are some of the reactions:

