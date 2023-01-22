scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Spain beat Malaysia in penalty shootout in first crossover match, face Australia in quarter-finals

After the two sides were goalless at half time, Faizal Saari put Malaysia ahead in the 35th minute but Marc Miralles (41st) and Xavier Gispert (42nd) scored in quick succession to put Spain 2-1 up.

Spanish players celebrate after winning in shootout during the match against Malaysia in the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup, in Bhubaneswar, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Listen to this article
Spain beat Malaysia in penalty shootout in first crossover match, face Australia in quarter-finals
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Spain beat Malaysia 4-3 in penalty shootout in a thrilling crossover match to qualify for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s World Cup after the two sides were locked 2-2 here on Sunday.

Spain now face title contenders and Pool A toppers Australia in the last-eight stage on Tuesday.

After the two sides were goalless at half time, Faizal Saari put Malaysia ahead in the 35th minute but Marc Miralles (41st) and Xavier Gispert (42nd) scored in quick succession to put Spain 2-1 up.

Shello Silverius then scored a fine field goal to make the scoreline 2-2.

In the penalty shootout, it was 3-3 after the first set of five players took their shots. Firhan Ashari, Faizal Saari and Suhaimi Shahmie Irfan scored for Malaysia, while Marhan Jalil and Shello Silverius missed. Marc Miralles, Bonastre Jordi and Gispert Xavier scored for Spain while Alvaro Iglesias and Marc Reyne failed to score.

As the two teams were tied 3-3, sudden death was applied. Spain’s Marc Miralles scored while Firhan Ashari missed.

Spain, who had finished third in Pool D behind England and India, dominated the match with a lot of circle penetration but the speedy Malaysians were impressive in the counter-attack. Spain got as many as eight penalty corners but wasted all of them. Malaysia earned one PC which they could not convert.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir

Malaysia were able to put the ball in the Spanish goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter but the goal was disallowed with the umpire ruling that the ball had touched the back stick of Faizal Saari.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 19:36 IST
Next Story

Anupam Mittal gets snarky as Twitter user calls Shark Tank India the new Sasural Simar Ka: ‘You clearly watch both’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 22: Latest News
close