Six hockey players discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19

Manpreet Singh and five other players are now under quarantine at SAI's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru. (Source: File)

Six Indian men’s hockey team players, including captain Manpreet Singh, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from a Bengaluru hospital on Monday evening.

Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan B Pathak, and Mandeep Singh — the six players are now under quarantine at Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru.

“All six players have recovered fully and their vitals are absolutely stable. They will be in quarantine at SAI’s Bengaluru centre and will be given the anti-body test after 10 days to check if they have built immunity against the virus,” said Dr. Arun Kumar of SS Sparsh Multispeciality Hospital, Bengaluru.

Although asymptomatic, Mandeep was the first to be shifted to the hospital by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) after a dip in his blood oxygen level.

Later, Manpreet and four other players were also moved to the same hospital as a precautionary measure.

All six players are currently housed in the ground floor of the NCOE hostel for the next 10 days — inaccessible to the other members of the camp.

The training camps for both the men and women teams will begin in Bengaluru from Wednesday.

Currently, 33 male and 24 female players are in Bengaluru for the camp. The light intensity national camp is expected to continue till September 30.

