Sending separate teams an option for Hockey World Cup and Asian Games

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With the Asian Games and World Cup scheduled within three weeks of each other later this year, Hockey India is mulling sending different teams to the two tournaments with the continental event being the main focus given it provides a direct pathway to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
The Hockey World Cup will be held from August 15-30 in the Netherlands and Belgium while the Asian Games will start on September 19 in Aichi Nagoya, Japan.
“Our complete focus is on the Asian Games. The World Cup is also big but it is tough for players to peak twice in such a short space of time. We can’t rule out the possibility of sending two different teams to the two tournaments,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey told The Indian Express on the sidelines of the federation’s annual awards function on Friday. “We will discuss this closer to the World Cup. The selectors and the head coach will make a decision based on what seems right at that point of time.”
The Indian men’s team had a horror start to the FIH Pro League in Rourkela where the Harmanpreet Singh-led side suffered four straight losses, including a 0-8 drubbing against Argentina.
There was some improvement during the subsequent tour of Australia, but the team couldn’t register an outright win there either. Judging by the current form of the Indian team, the upcoming stretch of tournaments looks difficult. There is a gold medal to defend in Japan but India have not finished on the World Cup podium since 1975. In the last edition on home turf in 2023, they suffered elimination at the hands of New Zealand and bowed out even before the quarterfinals.
“I feel it is going to be tough for the Asian teams at the World Cup. We would want the team to perform well at both tournaments but let’s be practical about how tough elite sports is. The focus remains on the Asian Games and we will monitor the situation for the next few months,” Tirkey said.
India and arch-rivals Pakistan are clubbed in Pool D of the World Cup, along with England and Wales.
Former skipper Manpreet Singh has been in the news recently without being in the squad after he was ‘rested’ during the two legs of the FIH Pro League. There were allegations that the veteran was dropped to prevent him from breaking Tirkey’s Indian record for the most international caps. Manpreet is currently one short of Tirkey’s mark of 412 games.
However, both individuals rubbished the speculation, with Manpreet saying that he wanted some rest after a hectic 2025 season and the HI president agreeing that the selection call was made according to a preconceived plan of the coaching team.
“Manpreet is an experienced player but given his age, we need to develop some players who can take the mantle from him. That is why he was rested,” Tirkey said.
Manpreet, who is back in the national camp now, said he isn’t looking beyond the Asian Games for now.
“I will continue to play till the Asian Games as I am fit and training daily. My body is responding to what I am asking it to do but after that I will take a call looking at my fitness,” he said.
At the age of 33, Manpreet is the most experienced player in the current hockey setup boasting an illustrious CV with two Olympic podium finishes and as many Asian Games gold medals. But given his age, Hockey India is likely to look beyond him with the Los Angeles Olympics two years away.