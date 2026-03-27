Sending separate teams an option for Hockey World Cup and Asian Games

With the Asian Games and World Cup scheduled within three weeks of each other later this year, Hockey India is mulling sending different teams to the two tournaments with the continental event being the main focus given it provides a direct pathway to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Hockey World Cup will be held from August 15-30 in the Netherlands and Belgium while the Asian Games will start on September 19 in Aichi Nagoya, Japan.

“Our complete focus is on the Asian Games. The World Cup is also big but it is tough for players to peak twice in such a short space of time. We can’t rule out the possibility of sending two different teams to the two tournaments,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey told The Indian Express on the sidelines of the federation’s annual awards function on Friday. “We will discuss this closer to the World Cup. The selectors and the head coach will make a decision based on what seems right at that point of time.”