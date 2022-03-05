Sardar Singh to coach India ‘A’ team for Commonwealth Games

Updated: March 5, 2022 9:09:53 pm
Hockey India, on Saturday, announced a list of 33 players each for the India ‘A’ Men’s and Women’s core probables group. Former Indian men’s hockey Team Captain Sardar Singh has been named as the coach of men’s team, while former Indian men’s hockey team forward Deepak Thakur has been named as the coach of India ‘A’ women’s team. The respective India ‘A’ men’s and women’s teams will attend the camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru, from March 7.
The decision has been taken by Hockey India for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Among the list of core probables in the men’s side are Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra, who along with veteran forward S V Sunil have made themselves available for selection again for the national team following their retirement earlier in 2021. Forward Ramandeep Singh is also eligible for selection.
The list of 33 players named in the India ‘A’ men’s and women’s core probables is as follows:
India ‘A’ Men’s Core Probables
1. Prashant Kumar Chauhan – Goalkeeper
2. Pawan – Goalkeeper
3. Pankaj Kumar Rajak – Goalkeeper
4. Sahil Kumar Nayak – Goalkeeper
5. Rupinder Pal Singh – Defender
6. Birendra Lakra – Defender
7. Manjeet – Defender
8. Yashdeep Siwach – Defender
9. Moirangthem Dinachandra Singh – Defender
10. Abhisek Lakra – Defender
11. Faraz Mohd – Defender
12. Akshay Avhad – Defender
13. Nabin Kujur – Defender
14. Abhishek Pratap Singh – Defender
15. Mareeswaran Sakthivel – Midfielder
16. Sushil Dhanwar – Midfielder
17. Sheshe Gowda B M – Midfielder
18. Bharath K R – Midfielder
19. Gregory Xess – Midfielder
20. Darshan Vibhav Gawkar – Midfielder
21. Sandeep Singh – Midfielder/Forward
22. Ramandeep Singh – Forward
23. Maninder Singh – Forward
24. S. Karthi – Forward
25. Prabhjot Singh – Forward
26. Pawan Rajbhar – Forward
27. Abharan Sudev – Forward
28. Pardeep Singh – Forward
29. Mohd Umar – Forward
30. Harsahib Singh – Forward
31. S V Sunil – Forward
32. Sunit Lakra – Forward
33. Rahul Ekka – Forward
India ‘A’ Women’s Core Probables
1. Rashanpreet Kaur – Goalkeeper
2. F Ramenmawi – Goalkeeper
3. Sheweta – Goalkeeper
4. Simran Singh – Defender
5. Gagandeep Kaur – Defender
6. Marina Lalramnghaki – Defender
7. Priyanka – Defender
8. Reet – Defender
9. Reema Baxla – Defender
10. Mudita – Defender
11. Sumita – Defender
12. Khusbu Kujur – Defender/Midfielder
13. Rinki Kujur – Defender/Midfielder
14. Premanjali Toppo – Defender/Midfielder
15. Prabhleen Kaur – Midfielder
16. Ajmina Kujur – Midfielder
17. Sushma Kumari – Midfielder
18. Jyoti – Midfielder
19. Mary Kandulana – Midfielder
20. Amandeep Kaur – Midfielder
21. Kavita Bagdi – Midfielder
22. Kirandeep Kaur – Midfielder
23. Chetna – Forward
24. Yogita Bora – Forward
25. Jiwan Kishori Toppo – Forward
26. Lalrindiki – Forward
27. Sarabdeep Kaur – Forward
28. Raju Ranwa – Forward
29. Neeraj Rana – Forward
30. Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta – Forward
31. Anjali Gautam – Forward
32. Monika Dipi Toppo – Forward
33. Dipti Lakra – Forward
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-