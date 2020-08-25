SAI accepts Hockey India high-performance director David John’s resignation

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday said it has accepted Australian David John's resignation as the High Performance Director of Hockey India.(Representational Imahge)

Hockey India’s high-performance director David John will be returning to Australia after the Sports Authority of India (SAI), on Tuesday, accepted his resignation.

The Indian Express had reported last week that John, whose contract was renewed by the sports ministry until September 2021, had put in his papers last week after the relationship between him and Hockey India soured. SAI, in a brief statement, claimed John quit citing ‘concerns about his personal health in the current Covid-19 situation in India.’

“The Sports Authority of India has accepted the resignation of David John, who was employed as High Performance Director at Hockey India. John resigned on August 18, 2020, with immediate effect, through an email to Sports Authority of India and Hockey India,” SAI said. “He resigned citing concern for his personal health in the current Covid-19 situation in India, and has expressed his desire to go back to Australia. John had a contract with SAI till September 2021.”

The development draws curtains on John’s second stint in India, during which he was closely associated with the men and women’s teams as well as designing Hockey India’s coach development programme. In his first stint, he was the exercise physiologist of the men’s team and was credited with improving the players’ fitness.

According to sources, John decided to resign after he was asked to report to the Hockey India office in Delhi every day as well as make trips to training centres around the country in the middle of the pandemic. His resignation was immediately accepted by Hockey India, who are yet to make an official statement.

