Rupinder Pal Singh ruled out of Asia Cup due to wrist injury

Ace drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has been ruled out of the Asia Cup, starting from May 23 in Jakarta, Indonesia, due to wrist injury.

Rupinder, who was named captain of the 20-member squad, has sustained an injury on his wrist during a training session. He will be replaced by defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess for the tournament.

Experienced defender Birendra Lakra will replace Rupinder as Captain, while forward SV Sunil will step in as the cice-Captain of the side.

“It is unfortunate that Rupinder has picked up an injury during the training session and will not be a part of the Hero Asia Cup. Both Birendra and Sunil are vastly experienced and have been part of the leadership group for many years now. We will miss Rupinder, we have plenty of options available in the pool. We’ve got a very talented group of players, and they are looking forward to utilizing this opportunity,” said BJ Kariappa.

The prestigious event which is a World Cup qualifier will see India, Japan, Pakistan, and hosts Indonesia in pool A while Malaysia, Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh are grouped in pool B