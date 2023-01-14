‘It’s regrettable India still hosts hockey world cup. Choice makes sense financially but unfair to sporting fairness’ – Belgium player Elliot Van Strydonck 

The three of the last four hockey world cups have been in India [2010 in Delhi, 2018 in Odisha and now in 2023 in Odisha again]. Not everyone is happy with it, though. The Belgium player Elliot Van Strydonck has called it “unfair to sporting fairness” and it’s “regrettable that India still hosts such an event”.

Belgium newspaper La Libre asked van Strydonck a direct leading question: ‘How is it possible that a sport agrees to play three of its last four Worlds in the same country?’

Van Strudonck’s reply: “The power of money. Belgians know India and its obligations well. They must be careful with water and food. They have their routine. It is regrettable that India still hosts such an event. But India is the only country that can fill stadiums with 20,000 seats every day. The atmosphere is guaranteed. In addition, it is the only nation that can count on global sponsors like Hero or Odisha. The choice makes sense financially, but unfair to sporting fairness. The Red Lions have won everything in 4 years. However, the media coverage of hockey remains too limited here [in Belgium].”

Rourkela: Amit Rohidas (30) of India celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain during a match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI01_13_2023_000306A)

[the answer is in French, one of the three languages in Belgium along with Dutch and German. “Le pouvoir de l’argent. Les Belges connaissent bien l’Inde et ses obligations. Ils doivent être vigilants avec l’eau et l’alimentation. Ils ont leur routine. On peut regretter que l’Inde accueille encore un tel événement. Mais, l’Inde est le seul pays qui peut remplir tous les jours des stades de 20 000 places. L’ambiance est garantie. En plus, elle est la seule nation qui peut compter sur des sponsors mondiaux comme Hero ou Odisha. Le choix est logique sur un plan financier, mais injuste pour l’équité sportive. Les Red Lions ont tout gagné en 4 ans. Pourtant, la médiatisation du hockey reste trop limitée chez nous.”]

Van Strydonck picked his team Belgium as “biggest favourites”, and would have Australia as second as they “reaching solid peak form”. Interestingly, he places India as the third favourite.

“The most serious candidates are five in number: Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany and India. Belgium remains a step above. The Belgians will field a super-stable, super-experienced and super-talented core. The Belgians are the biggest favourites.

“In my opinion, only Australia are reaching a solid peak of form. After the Rio Games, the Australians had a little down, but they quickly came back. In 2017 and 2018, they really improved a lot. In Tokyo, they took out the Netherlands and Germany. In addition, European countries rarely play against Australia.

“As for India, it remains a delicate adversary to face on its land. I place the Indians just after the Australians. They are galvanized by the noise coming from the stands. They are always running in all directions. The Germans and the Dutch have renewed their numbers, but they remain very dangerous. Jeroen Delmee started well with the Oranjes, but I feel they are in a dip. On paper, this core does not impress me. Germany is experiencing ups and downs these days,” van Strudonck said.