Punjab emerge champions of Senior Men’s National Hockey Championships

Hockey Punjab were crowned champions of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Pimpri Chinchwad 2021 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Tuesday.

In the final, Hockey Punjab fought off the challenge of Hockey Uttar Pradesh, to be crowned third-time champions 2-1 via the ‘shoot out’.

After both teams failed to break the deadlock, matching each other in every department, the match went into the ‘shoot out’ to decide the winner.

Hockey Punjab scored via Vishal Yadav and Mehkeet Singh, while Uttar Pradesh Hockey only managed to score one through Mohd Amir Khan.

For Punjab, Ranjot Singh, Singh Hartaj Aujla missed their attempts, while Ajay Yadav, Mohd Sadiq, Mohd Saif Khan and Tarun Adhikari missed for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the third-place play-off, Hockey Karnataka beat hosts Hockey Maharashtra 5-2. Hockey Karnataka was on attack from the start, which paid off when Yathish Kumar (3rd) capitalised on an opportunity that came off Hockey Maharashtra goalkeeper Akash Chikte.

Skipper Mohd Raheel (5th) made it 2-0 off a well-worked indirect penalty corner.

The hosts pulled one back when skipper Taleb Shah (24th) beat Hockey Karnataka Somanna Sharath KP with a top of the circle reverse hit.

At halftime, Hockey Karnataka led 2-1.

In the third quarter, Taleb (33rd) scored from close after Yogesh Borkar set him up with a brilliant pass from inside the 25-yard line to make it 2-2.

With the game tied, Hockey Karnataka once again took the lead through Pavan Madivalar (37th) after Somanna Bp set him up (3-2). The south team added another through Chiranth Somanna N.D (45th) and completed their tally through Likhith Bm (52nd) 5-2.

RESULTS

Final: Hockey Punjab: 0 (2) (Vishal Yadav, Mehkeet Singh) bt Uttar Pradesh Hockey: 0 (1) (Mohammad Amir Khan) via shoot-out

III-Place: Hockey Karnataka: 5 (Yathish Kumar 3rd; Mohd. Raheel 5th; Pavan Madivalar 37th; Chiranth Somanna N.D 45th; Likhith Bm 52nd) bt Hockey Maharashtra: 2 (Taleb Shah 24th, 33rd). HT: 2-1