Proud to have led India to success in maiden stint as captain: Harmanpreet Singh

After returning to India from a successful first tournament as captain of the Indian men’s hockey team which saw the world number five team defeat New Zealand 5-0 in the final of Olympic test event in Japan, Harmanpreet Singh seemed delighted with the way his team performed in Japan.

He added that he took immense pride in leading the country at the highest level for the first time.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved in the team to showcase what they can do. With some experienced players rested for the tournament, we had a fairly younger squad, but it was a great chance for the youngsters to do well and I am really pleased with the way everyone stepped up. The team performed well against teams like Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand, and it was a proud moment for me to have led the Indian team for the very first time,” shared Singh.

India had a great start to the Olympic test event as they registered a 6-0 win against Malaysia in their opening match before losing to New Zealand 1-2 in their second match, and then coming back strongly in their last round-robin match to defeat hosts Japan 6-3 and secure a place in the final.

The Indian drag-flicker managed to score twice. Both the goals came against New Zealand, the first coming in the 1-2 loss in round-robin match, while the other was India’s opening goal in the final last week.

“Scoring is something that I have really worked on since the junior team days, and to be able to help the team in scoring some important goals at crucial junctures in a match is something that motivates me even further. I have worked on my drag-flicking with the coaches, and it is finally showing on the field as well. I am really pleased with it, but will continue to keep working,” shared Singh, who studies in Chandigarh.

Singh made his debut for the Indian team in May, 2015 against Japan during a test series in Bhubaneswar, and went on to become one of the youngest players in the Indian unit that played at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Since then, the 23-year-old has played in two FIH Champions Trophy held in 2016 and in 2018 apart from playing in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Asian Games 2018 and the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018.

“It was a great experience to have played at the last Olympics, but we came up short in our ambitions. The team is now focused on qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and once we manage to do that, the hard work will continue to happen as we want to achieve something huge with this current team,” signed off Singh.