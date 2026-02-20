Pro League: Harmanpreet Singh rested, defence under microscope – India search for answers in Australia

India’s Australia leg of the Pro League, which opens against Spain on Saturday, shifts the spotlight firmly onto the back line

Written by: Mihir Vasavda
5 min readMumbaiFeb 20, 2026 08:36 PM IST
In the absence of Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh will lead India in the Hobart leg of FIH Pro League. (Photo: Hockey India)In the absence of Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh will lead India in the Hobart leg of FIH Pro League. (Photo: Hockey India)
Make us preferred source on Google

Harmanpreet Singh was unimpressed with the finishers. The captain’s blunt assessment of India’s four defeats on the bounce in the home leg of the FIH Pro League was that the players were ‘making the same mistakes of not finishing the chances.’

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

He may not be off the mark. Scoring just five goals in four matches does not reflect well on a team that boasts one of the best drag-flickers in the world and prides itself on playing attacking hockey. But India’s problems have been even more pronounced at the other end of the pitch. In the two fixtures each against Belgium and Argentina, the Harmanpreet-led defence conceded 19 goals, including eight in a single match. It could have been worse if not for the profligacy, or perhaps mercy, of their opponents.

India’s Australia leg of the Pro League, which opens against Spain on Saturday, shifts the spotlight firmly onto the back line. With Harmanpreet absent — only the second such instance in at least half a decade — the side will be without its defensive general and primary penalty-corner threat. The 30-year-old endured a rare dip in Rourkela and has been rested for the matches in Hobart.

In his absence, India’s defence will not be short on experience. Amit Rohidas has 235 caps, Sumit 168, Jarmanpreet Singh is two shy of 150, and Jugraj Singh is closing in on 100. But Rohidas looked a shadow of himself on his home turf last week, particularly with his first rushing; Jarmanpreet was error-prone, Jugraj’s drag-flicks still do not inspire confidence, and Sumit is yet to feature in this edition of the Pro League.

Even in goal, Suraj Karkera endured a forgettable week in Rourkela, especially while defending penalty corners — though it could be argued he did not receive adequate support from his defenders, who repeatedly left him exposed against top attackers.

There will hardly be a sterner examination than facing an ultra-aggressive Australia on home soil, along with a Spain side that played with high intensity in their 3–1 loss to the hosts on Friday. India coach Craig Fulton will hope his defenders pass the test, not least because it would ease the transition for the younger players in the back line.

Amandeep Lakra, who made his debut against Belgium last Saturday, will hope to show he has it in him to fill Harmanpreet’s sizeable boots — much like he did in the Hockey India League, when he ensured the Hyderabad Toofans did not feel the absence of penalty-corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat. Poovanna Chandura Boby, the midfielder-turned-defender from hockey-rich Kodagu, will have the opportunity to cement his place in the side. And goalkeeper Mohith HS will aim to climb up the pecking order, with Krishan Pathak sidelined due to disciplinary reasons and Karkera short of his best form.

Story continues below this ad

Fulton has preferred a four-man defence in most of his games but deviated from it against Argentina last week, when he deployed a 2-5-3 formation. The wing-backs dropped deeper to provide cover for the defensive line, but it will be a challenge for both the new players and the out-of-form veterans to match the intensity of Australia and Spain — something they failed to do against Belgium and Argentina last week.

The onus will also be on the midfield, led by stand-in captain Hardik Singh, which must not only manipulate space to feed the forwards but also shield the back line. They were unable to do so last week. India’s midfielders were weak on the ball, gave it away too cheaply in their own half, and looked more individualistic than cohesive as their opponents overran them.

Unless India tidy up defensively and inject urgency into their play, the Pro League may continue to underline a worrying truth: this is a side bereft of ideas and answers.

India’s schedule in Hobart (times in IST):

February 21: vs Spain (12pm)
February 22: vs Australia (12pm)
February 24: vs Spain (2pm)
February 25: vs Australia (2pm)

Live on Star Sports Network and Jio HotStar

Story continues below this ad

India’s 24-member squad for Hobart leg:

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Mohith HS

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amandeep Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Poovanna Chandura Boby

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh (Captain), Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal

Forwards: Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Maninder Singh

Mihir Vasavda
Mihir Vasavda

Over the course of a 18-year-long career, Mihir Vasavda has covered 2010 FIFA World Cup; the London 2012, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games; Asian Games in 2014 and 2022; Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2018; Hockey World Cups in 2018 and 2023 and the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
AUS vs OMA
T20 World Cup: Why India have to face fellow group-toppers in Super Eight | ICC's seeding rule explained
India have qualified for the Super Eights after winning all their matches in the group stage. (AP Photo)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of current professions will go away, people will have to adapt'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Trump's Board of Peace: Why India took part in meeting as an 'observer'
Trump Board of Peace
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
assi review 1600
Rishab Sharma fires back at Anoushka Shankar with proof as she denies he was father Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's disciple
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
AUS vs OMA
T20 World Cup: Why India have to face fellow group-toppers in Super Eight | ICC's seeding rule explained
India have qualified for the Super Eights after winning all their matches in the group stage. (AP Photo)
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
Pax Silica
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
animals weather
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News