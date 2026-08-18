‘Matches against Pakistan are not as tough as they used to be’: PR Sreejesh

With India and Pakistan set for a highly anticipated encounter in the Hockey World Cup on Wednesday, former India goalie PR Sreejesh said that India-Pakistan matches no longer carry the same edge they once did, with the Indian team having made significant strides in fitness, strength, game awareness and decision-making.

“Matches against Pakistan are not as tough as they used to be. Conceding goals in the last quarter or final minutes used to be a problem for us, but that is no longer the case. Now, we are the ones scoring late to win matches,” Sreejesh said on JioHotstar

“Earlier, during the 35-minute halves, we used to make mistakes due to fitness or poor decision-making and let in goals. But since the four-quarter system came in, and even before that, we made big improvements in our fitness, strength, game awareness, and decision-making,” he added.