Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Pakistan’s Dutch hockey coach flies home after not being paid salary

A PHF official, however, said the coach had gone home since there was no immediate international assignment lined up for the national team.

Aikman was appointed head coach of the team earlier this year . (Twitter/siegfried Aikman)

The Dutch hockey coach of the Pakistan team, Siegfried Aikman has returned home after not being paid his salary for the last eight months.

A source in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said Aikman was not just unhappy with his salary not being credited but also with “undue interference” from the other Pakistani coaches attached with the national camp.

“Aikman returned home after he waited patiently to get his salary from the PHF via the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). But after not getting his salary for eight months, he decided enough was enough and has now gone home,” the source said.

He said that all dues of the coach would be cleared by the end of the month as his salary is being paid by the PSB.
Pakistan hockey has been going through a financial crisis for the last few years with the players also unhappy with the prevailing situation.

Aikman is reported to have told a senior PHF official before leaving how can the team perform at the international level on empty stomachs and with financial worries on their minds. The Pakistan hockey team recently took part in the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia and the FIH Super Hockey League in South Africa.

In both the tournaments, Pakistan’s performance was disappointing, while earlier in the year, they had failed to impress in the Asia Cup and the Commonwealth Games under Aikman.

Aikman was appointed head coach of the team earlier this year but insiders say some senior players and coaches have given a negative feedback about his work.

Pakistan have failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup in India after finishing fifth in the Asia Cup tournament.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 04:11:38 pm
