Pakistan Hockey Federation turns to government for financial aid

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has again turned to the government for a grant of 120 million rupees to help send its team for the FIH Pro League hockey events in Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Acting secretary Ayaz Mahmood told a news conference in Lahore on Tuesday that PHF needed urgent funds if it was to complete its Pro League commitments.

“We have asked the government for a special grant of 120 million rupees because we only have around 15 million rupees in our account,” Mahmood, a former Olympian, said.

“If we don’t get the grant than we might not be able to send the team for all Pro League events and that could lead to a two-year ban on us from the FIH for not meeting our commitments as a full member of the FIH,” he said.

Pakistan’s first Pro League commitment is in Argentina next month for two matches.

“If we don’t participate in the Pro League which is a direct qualifier for the next Olympic Games it will also bring a bad name to Pakistan hockey,” Mahmood warned.

He said that the government in the last three years had given special grants of around 310 million rupees while the PHF had also received 220 million rupees from the Sindh government.

“But you have to look at our expenses incurred on sending our national junior and senior teams for international competitions and we also sent our national women’s team for a tournament in Thailand,” he said.

Mahmood has been named as acting secretary after the celebrated Shahbaz Ahmed resigned following Pakistan’s unimpressive World Cup campaign in India.