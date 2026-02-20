Pakistan Hockey Federation chief resigns after banning skipper Butt for criticism of PHF

PHF has been under severe criticism after Pakistani hockey players faced troubles and had to wait for 13-14 hours at Sydney airport before their onward flight to Canberra. (Photo: Ammad Shakeel Butt Instagram)

The crisis in Pakistan hockey deepened on Thursday as the national federation’s President Tariq Bugti resigned in the aftermath of the mismanagement that left players on the streets during a recent tour of Australia but not before imposing a two-year ban on skipper Ammad Shakeel Butt for his criticism of the PHF.

Bugti said he has sent his resignation to the patron-in-chief of the federation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“I have sent my resignation letter to the PM but I urge him and Field Marshal Asim Munir to conduct an impartial inquiry into the whole situation which took place in Austrlaia during the FIH Pro League hockey,” he said.