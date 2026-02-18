‘Had to wash dishes before match’: Pakistan’s hockey captain slams country’s federation

The chaos surrounding the Pakistan men’s hockey team and its tumultuous tour of Australia during FIH Pro League has reached a crescendo with skipper Ammad Shakeel Butt lashing out on the country’s hockey federation on Wednesday. On his return to Lahore, he claimed that his side didn’t just have to roam the streets for lack of accommodation but also “wash dishes before going to play a match”.

“We can’t work with this current management of the federation. When players have to clean the kitchen and wash dishes before going to play a match what result do you expect from us?” a livid Butt asked angrily while talking to the reporters at the Lahore Airport.

Butt told the media at the Lahore Airport early this morning that the Pakistan Hockey Federation had been telling them lies and “enough was enough”.

PHF has been under severe criticism after Pakistani hockey players faced troubles and had to wait for 13-14 hours at Sydney airport before their onward flight to Canberra. More disturbing reports came in when the team checked into its hotel ahead of the FIH Pro League matches. The players were told that they had no bookings since no advance payment was made to the hotel management. The players had to wait for hours and roamed the streets before an accommodation was arranged for them.

When the state-run Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) was asked about the horrible circumstances, the board confirmed it had given them more than 10 million rupees to arrange hotel accommodation of the national team in Australia.

“What was pathetic was that even the Airbnb accommodation was arranged for 10 days when we had to stay for 13 days. We had to move into a cheaper residence after 10-days,” Butt said.

The PSB Director-General Noor us Sabah told the media that they were preparing a detailed report for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after he ordered an inquiry into the whole fiasco.

Butt disclosed that the PHF had warned the players of disciplinary action if they spoke to the media “I am speaking up because of what we have been through in Australia,” he said. “We need a foreign coach if we have to move forward. We have a good combination of players but we need a foreign coach and good management,” he added.

Pakistan lost all their matches in the Australia leg of FIH Pro League and is sitting on the last spot in the points table.