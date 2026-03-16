Pakistan hockey turns to Australian great Colin Batch ahead of this year’s World Cup

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has turned to Australia’s Colin Batch as the national team’s new head coach in the lead-up to this year’s World Cup.

Batch will take over from interim coach Khawaja Junaid, who guided the side at the recent World Cup qualifying event in Egypt. Pakistan finished runners-up after losing the final to England but secured qualification for the tournament proper, marking their return after an eight-year absence.

A Pakistan Hockey Federation official told local media that terms had been finalised with Batch, a former Australian international who represented his country in 175 matches and scored 100 goals between 1979 and 1990.