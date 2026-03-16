Pakistan hockey turns to Australian great Colin Batch ahead of this year’s World Cup

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has turned to Australia’s Colin Batch as the national team’s new head coach in the lead-up to this year’s World Cup.
Batch will take over from interim coach Khawaja Junaid, who guided the side at the recent World Cup qualifying event in Egypt. Pakistan finished runners-up after losing the final to England but secured qualification for the tournament proper, marking their return after an eight-year absence.
A Pakistan Hockey Federation official told local media that terms had been finalised with Batch, a former Australian international who represented his country in 175 matches and scored 100 goals between 1979 and 1990.
The 67-year-old has previously held coaching roles in Belgium, New Zealand and Australia. He is expected to join the Pakistan camp later this month, overseeing preparations for the third leg of the FIH Pro Nations Hockey League before shifting focus to the World Cup.
Batch becomes the latest in a line of foreign coaches hired by Pakistan, following stints by Hans Jorritsma, Roelant Oltmans, Siegfried Aikman and Michel van den Heuvel.
Van den Heuvel’s tenure ended abruptly a month before the 2012 Summer Olympics following a dispute over payments, while Aikman stepped down midway through his stint after months of unpaid salary.
The appointment also comes amid administrative turbulence within Pakistan hockey. After the Pro Nations Cup in Australia last month — where players reported accommodation and logistical problems — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif installed an interim Pakistan Hockey Federation set-up to oversee the sport’s administration.
Despite the crisis, Pakistan qualified for the World Cup, after missing out on the previous edition, by reaching the finals of the qualifying tournament earlier this month. Pakistan finished top of its group in Ismailia, ahead of Malaysia, China and Austria, went on to beat Japan in the semifinals but lost to England in the finale.
The draw for the World Cup, to be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium in August, will be held in Amsterdam on Tuesday.