Pakistan wants ACT hockey matches to be shifted from India to a neutral venue

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday refused to let their men’s team travel to India for the Asian Champions Trophy and asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its matches to a neutral venue. The latest statement refuted the claims of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who on Monday had said that Pakistan would face India in Jalandhar on November 1.

“The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials,” Interim PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in the statement.