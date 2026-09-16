Pakistan wants ACT hockey matches to be shifted from India to a neutral venue

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday refused to let their men’s team travel to India for the Asian Champions Trophy and asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its matches to a neutral venue. The latest statement refuted the claims of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who on Monday had said that Pakistan would face India in Jalandhar on November 1.
“The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials,” Interim PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in the statement.
“We are ready to take on India as well as all FIH member nations on the field and remain committed to the principle of keeping sport free from politics. We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will positively consider our dignified proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan’s uninterrupted and full participation in the tournament,” he added.
The tournament set to be held from October 27 to November 5, will feature India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea and will be played in Punjab. Oman and Bangladesh have been kept as reserve teams in case of withdrawals. The event, which is held under the aegis of the Asian Hockey Federation, is an annual competition but was not held last year. The league stage will be held in Jalandhar, while the semi-finals on November 4 and final on November 5 will be played in Mohali.
Mann had earlier confirmed Pakistan’s participation in the ACT along with Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh, insisting that India’s sports policy allowed Pakistan to take part in multinational sporting events in the country.
Pakistan also withdrew from the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu last year and the Asia Cup expressing concerns over security situation.