Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Olympic medallist hockey player Varinder Singh passes away

Varinder Singh was part of the gold-medal winning Indian team at the 1975 men's Hockey World Cup

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Varinder SinghVarinder Singh was a member of the 1972 Munich Olympics bronze medal winning Indian hockey team.

Former Indian hockey player and one of the best right-half Indian players in the 1970s, Varinder Singh, breathed his last at Jalandhar on Tuesday morning. 75-year-old Singh, who was a member of the 1972 Munich Olympics bronze medal winning Indian hockey team, was born on May 16, 1947 in the village Dhannowali near Jalandhar in Punjab, and was also part of the 1973 World Cup silver winning Indian Hockey team and the 1975 World Cup winning Indian hockey team.

“It’s a huge loss for Indian hockey as well Punjab hockey. Varinder Singh was one of the best right-half in the country along with Krishnamurty Perumal in the 1970’s and after he retired, he made sure that he remained in touch with the sport through coaching. After coaching Punjab and Sind Bank hockey team for more than eight years, he worked a s coach with the Punjab Sports department since 2008 and had joined a private academy last year,” said Avtar Singh, coach at the Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar.

Singh also played in the 1976 Montreal Olympics and was also part of the 1974 Asian Games silver medal winning Indian hockey team. Singh was also conferred with the Dhyan Chand lifetime achievement award in 2007. “Varinder Singh’s achievement will be remembered by the hockey fraternity worldwide, Hockey India said in a statement mourning Singh’s loss.

Singh’s cremation will be done at his native village at 3pm today.

