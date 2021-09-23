scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 23, 2021
MUST READ

Odisha to host Hockey Junior World Cup in November-December

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Hockey India had recently approached his government to support them for the Men's Junior World Cup to be held in two months' time.

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar |
September 23, 2021 7:00:51 pm
(Representational image)

Odisha will host the Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here from November 24 to December 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Thursday.

At a function held here, Patnaik said Hockey India had recently approached the Odisha government to support them for the Men’s Junior World Cup to be held in two months time.

“It is a short notice for making the arrangement for such an event, especially during the pandemic period. However, since the country’s prestige is at stake, we have readily agreed to host it,” the chief minister said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I hope the reigning Indian team will take advantage of the home condition and emerge victorious again,” he said.

Patnaik also unveiled the logo and the trophy for the event.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 23: Latest News

X