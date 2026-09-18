North Korea’s national anthem played ahead of South Korea’s hockey match at Asian Games

South Korea faced Bangladesh in the first match of Pool A in men’s hockey at the 2026 Asian Games on Friday but it was North Korea’s national anthem that rang out at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium before the match. Moreover, the players had to do to the customary handshakes with their opponents when the South Korean anthem was eventually played after Bangladesh’s anthem.

Once the North Korean anthem concluded, organisers apologised for the gaffe and proceeded to play the Bangladeshi national anthem. The South Korean anthem was then played after that. According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, the referee instructed players to exchange greetings while the South Korean anthem was still playing due to time constraints.