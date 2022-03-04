Need to work on execution and avoid conceding soft goals: Indian hockey players ahead of Germany Pro League tie

India will need to work on their execution skills and do away with the habit of conceding soft goals in order to taste success in a busy calendar year, that includes the Commonwealth Games and the Asiad, said Tokyo Olympic bronze medal-winning hockey players Shamsher Singh and Hardik Singh.

Eight-time champions India rewrote history at the Tokyo Games last year by winning an Olympic hockey medal after 41 years, defeating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal contest. But since then it has been a mixed bag for the Manpreet Singh-led side as it failed to defend its Asian Champions Trophy title in Dhaka and then slumped to 2-5 and 3-5 defeats at the hands of lower-ranked sides — France and Spain — in the FIH Pro League.

“Tactically, we played better than our first match against Spain in the last game. They scored some easy goals and we failed to avail our chances,” striker Shamsher said in a virtual press conference on Friday.

“We played well in al those matches, our speed was good, we also made comebacks, but conceded easy goals…We need to work on execution a bit more.”

My father has put in lot of effort to help me reach Indian team: women’s hockey player Navneet Kaur

A member of the Indian women’s hockey team which claimed a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, forward Navneet Kaur says it was the relentless efforts of her father which helped her to play for the national team.

“I always had a great interest in sports since my childhood. My father wanted me to be a cricketer, but there was no cricket in my hometown – Shahabad,” Navneet said in ‘Hockey Te Charcha’ — a podcast series initiated by Hockey India.

“There was a school in front of my house where hockey was played and that’s where I started playing the sport.

“My father, who used to work in a TV repairing shop, has put in a lot of effort to help me reach the Indian team.”

The 26-year-old from Haryana had scored a late goal to help India beat Ireland 1-0 in the group stage and keep their hopes alive for a place in the quarterfinals at Olympics last year.