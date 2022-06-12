scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Must Read

IND Vs BEL, FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22: When and where to watch Live in India?

FIH Hockey Pro League IND Vs BEL: India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 12, 2022 3:59:44 pm
India vs BelgiumThe India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be held at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp.(Twitter/Hockey India)

On Sunday, India will face Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League match. With 27 points, India team are currently at the second spot in the nine-team FIH Pro League 2021-22 table. After a poor stint at the Asia Cup, the Indian men’s team will be looking to bounce back in the game against Belgium.

When and what time will the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match start?

Best of Express Premium
At biotech startup event, typhoid RT-PCR, cataract detection via WhatsAppPremium
At biotech startup event, typhoid RT-PCR, cataract detection via WhatsApp
‘Hoping for more direct tax than expectations this fiscal; looking at cry...Premium
‘Hoping for more direct tax than expectations this fiscal; looking at cry...
Bride and without prejudicePremium
Bride and without prejudice
The shot of Rajiv Gandhi getting hit — history in a framePremium
The shot of Rajiv Gandhi getting hit — history in a frame
More Premium Stories >>

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be played on June 12 (Sunday) at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match take place?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be held at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp.

Which channel will telecast India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Proteas defeat the hosts, win by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 12: Latest News