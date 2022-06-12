IND Vs BEL, FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22: When and where to watch Live in India?

On Sunday, India will face Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League match. With 27 points, India team are currently at the second spot in the nine-team FIH Pro League 2021-22 table. After a poor stint at the Asia Cup, the Indian men’s team will be looking to bounce back in the game against Belgium.

When and what time will the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match start?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be played on June 12 (Sunday) at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match take place?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be held at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp.

Which channel will telecast India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Belgium FIH Pro League match in India?

The India vs Belgium hockey FIH Pro League match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.