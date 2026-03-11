Hockey: Navneet Kaur scores hat-trick against Wales as India seal their World Cup spot by qualifying for semifinals in Hyderabad

Even before pushback between India and Wales in Hyderabad on Wednesday night at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers, Salima Tete’s side were assured of their place in the semifinals and – by extension – had sealed their spot at the World Cup later this year in Belgium and the Netherlands. Scotland’s win over Uruguay was enough, but India perhaps played with the freedom of knowing their primary task for this week was complete and dismantled Wales 4-1 in a free-flowing attacking display, to ensure they top Pool B and avoid England in the final four.

Reflecting on India’s 2-2 draw on Tuesday against Scotland, head coach Sjoerd Marijne wanted to see an increase in his side’s attacking output. “The big (learning from Scotland) is scoring goals. If you look at the opportunities that were created, we missed four open goals and didn’t convert enough from Penalty Corners. I was really happy with what we created. We did really well there, but if you don’t score, it doesn’t always look good.”

And Indian players responded to that objective as Navneet Kaur was once again sensational, scoring a hat-trick, while 18-year-old Sakshi Rana offered another reminder of her talent, scoring once but also being heavily involved in India’s attacking plays.

India started the match on the front foot, camping largely in the Welsh defensive third and the pressure paid off early. Ishika showed great stick skills to manoeuvre space and find Sakshi centrally. She still had plenty to do, and the teenager fired home a fantastic backhander from distance.

Ishika had a chance soon after to double the lead as roles were reversed this time, with Sakshi setting her up through on goal, but her shot from close range lacked sting and was saved easily. As the clock wound down in the opening quarter, Navneet made a delightful run down the left baseline and played a pass into a dangerous area but it split the gap between two Indian forwards waiting at the far post.

Midway through the second quarter, Navneet nearly produced the assist of the tournament. After receiving Lalremsiami’s pass with her back to Welsh defence, she hit a reverse pass to eliminate her markers and nearly put the former through on goal, but goalkeeper Ffion Horrell rushed out smartly. But it was thrilling, give-and-go, eyes-up hockey from India

Then just before half time, Navneet doubled India’s lead from a Penalty Corner with her signature low angular hit that beat the Welsh rush.

Wales tested India’s defence early in the second half with a PC that drew a good save from Bichu Devi. But normal proceedings resumed soon after, as Navneet scored her second of the night and India’s third, converting a PC with a low hit to sound the board. The chance was created once more by Sakshi after some lovely dribbling inside the circle. The youngster was at the heart of India’s attacking forays, winning another PC shortly after with excellent combination play with Sunelita Toppo. But Manisha Chauhan, who has been taking quite a few short corners as India’s primary drag-flicker in Deepika’s absence, couldn’t find a way past Welsh defence despite testing the goalkeeper.

Against the run-of-play, Welsh pulled one back with the best goal of the night. Betsan Thomas stole from India’s defence and dribbled down the left byline to score from the narrowest of angles past Bichu with an inside-out push after dropping her shoulder to open up a window.

In the final quarter, carelessness crept into India’s gameplay and a silly turnover led to a superb counter from Thomas and a penalty stroke for Wales. It would have made the last 10 mins nervous for India but Bingham missed the stroke.

Navneet’s hat-trick was a stroke too but it was a well-deserved one because it was her sensational run from defence to attack that eventually led to the penalty won by Salima Tete.

Scoreline: India 4-1 Wales – Sakshi Rana (7′), Navneet Kaur (29′, 34′, 55′), Betsan Thomas (39′)